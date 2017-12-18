Merkel focused on grand coalition with Social Democrats

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her conservative bloc is embarking on exploratory talks with the Social Democrats with the goal of forming a so-called "grand coalition," despite the centre -left party saying it would also consider other options.

Merkel told reporters Monday after meeting with her party's leadership that anything other than a grand coalition would be considered a failure of the preliminary talks.

Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats have governed Germany together since 2013 in a grand coalition. The Social Democrats ruled out another after performing poorly in September's election, but reluctantly reconsidered after Merkel's talks with two smaller parties collapsed.