'Injuries and casualties' reported after Amtrak train derails near Seattle

The train derailed about 64 kilometres south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday, spilling at least one train car on to busy Interstate 5.

TACOMA, WASH.—An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say “injuries and casualties” were reported.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the train was heading south bound and that there were “injuries and casualties,” but no numbers were immediately available.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

