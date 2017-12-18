Official: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died of heart attack

SAN FRANCISCO — The medical examiner's office says San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died of a heart attack.

Mayor's office spokeswoman Deirdre Hussey confirmed the official cause of death for the mayor. He died last week after collapsing at a Safeway supermarket near his home.

The 65-year-old Lee served as the city's first Asian American mayor and presided over a period of great change in San Francisco, as it climbed out of recession and into rapid economic growth.

Lee was remembered Sunday for his humility, integrity and infectious smile during a public celebration of his life at City Hall, attended by family members, former staff, politicians and residents.