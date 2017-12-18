Fire kills 12 snack shop workers in India
NEW DELHI — An overnight fire in Mumbai killed 12 sleeping workers early Monday at a small shop that made and sold fried snacks, Indian media said.
One survivor, 28-year-old Tushar Pawar, told The Associated Press that he saw the fire in the
"Those who were outside were able to move out, but those who were inside, they were trapped and could not come out," he said.
A disaster management official told the Press Trust of India news agency that 12 workers succumbed to the intense heat and smoke. They were taken to a hospital and declared dead on arrival, he said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, which gutted the workshop area and the shop itself. It made "farsan," a salty snack enjoyed with tea.