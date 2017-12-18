Pence postpones Mideast trip to mid-January, citing tax bill
WASHINGTON —
Pence will instead travel to the Middle East during the week of Jan. 14 so he can be in the Senate for Tuesday's expected tax vote.
Senior White House officials said the uncertainty of the timing of the Senate vote could have pushed back Pence's schedule in Egypt and Israel, and the
Pence had been expected to depart for Egypt on Tuesday night, followed by a visit to Israel and then a meeting with U.S. troops in Germany. The
The schedule shift follows President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital that prompted Palestinian officials and leading Muslim and Christian clerics in Egypt to refuse to meet with Pence, forcing him to adjust his schedule.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had originally intended to meet with Pence but pulled out of the meeting after denouncing Trump's decision. Abbas had originally planned to host Pence, a devout Christian, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Trump's decision countered an international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
The
Pence had been slated to hold meetings Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deliver an address to the Knesset. Pence was ending his trip to Israel with a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
But White House officials said any delay in the tax vote might have prevented the
Republicans, who hold a narrow 52-48 majority in the Senate, are expected to pass the bill by a narrow margin amid unified Democratic opposition, but White House officials said the
"The
On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at @KThomasDC.