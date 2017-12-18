Slain NBA star's ex-wife appears in California court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ex-wife of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright has made her first court appearance in California, where she was brought in to court in a wheelchair.

News media report authorities say 46-year-old Sherra Wright's case was delayed until Wednesday while she undergoes a medical evaluation.

She was arrested Friday in California and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

In court in Riverside on Monday, Wright's lawyer, Eric Keen, wouldn't comment on her medical condition or why she was in a wheelchair.