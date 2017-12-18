Tennessee deputy fatally shoots suspect in stabbing

CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Officials say a Tennessee deputy has fatally shot a suspect in a stabbing who ignored commands to drop two weapons.

A statement from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred early Sunday as deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department searched the area for a suspect in a stabbing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says when officers found the suspect, he had weapons in both hands and refused to drop them. The statement said officers unsuccessfully used a stun gun in an effort to subdue the suspect and the situation escalated, resulting in a deputy firing his service weapon.