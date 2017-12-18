The Latest: Accused senator to 'step back' from US House bid

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on Pennsylvania state Sen. Daylin Leach (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Pennsylvania state senator who is the subject of allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward female employees and campaign aides says he'll "step back" from his campaign for a U.S. House seat.

Democratic state Sen. Daylin Leach said in a Monday statement that he'll work to address the allegations with state Senate leaders. Leach didn't immediately clarify whether or not he's ending his U.S. House campaign in Philadelphia's suburbs.

The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted former party, campaign and legislative aides, some anonymously, who accused the 56-year-old of behaviour ranging from making sexualized jokes and comments to touching they considered inappropriate. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf called for Leach to resign, but Leach says he'll continue to serve in the Senate.

Leach says it's heartbreaking to him that he's put someone in a position "that made them feel uncomfortable or disrespected."

