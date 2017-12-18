The Latest: Giant blue frame coming down at Colorado park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Latest on a steel frame erected at Garden of the Gods (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A 12-foot (4-meter) by 8-foot (2 metre ) steel frame installed at one of Colorado's most popular natural attractions is coming down after backlash from locals.

The bright blue frame was installed last week at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, the site of dramatic rock formations near Pikes Peak. The city had hoped many of the two million people who visit the park each year would take photos with it and share them on social media to promote the city's connections to the Olympics and promote tourism.

But after thousands of people signed an online petition against it, the city announced Monday that it will be relocated.

The online petition argued that the frame violated an agreement between the city and the family that donated the park prohibiting the constructions of any buildings or structures except those needed to protect and maintain it.

9:25 a.m.

More than 18,000 people are supporting a petition that seeks to remove a 12-foot (4-meter) high steel frame intended to promote Colorado Springs' Olympic connections from the Garden of the Gods.

The Gazette reports the frame was installed into the rocks at High Point last week.

The online petition argues that the frame violates an agreement between the city and the family that donated the Garden of the Gods.

The agreement by the Perkins family says no building or structure should be erected at the park "except those necessary to properly care for, protect and maintain the area."

The online petition had more than 18,000 signatures as of Sunday night.

The petition's organizer Brian McCarrie hopes to get 25,000 signatures and deliver the petition to the city council and mayor.

