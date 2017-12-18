The Latest: Officials say fatal fire caused by lit menorah

NEW YORK — The Latest on a New York City fire that claimed the lives of a mother and three children (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

New York City fire marshals say an unattended lit menorah caused the Brooklyn house fire that killed a mother and three of her children.

Friends and neighbours say the family was known to light menorah candles in celebration of Hanukkah.

At a news conference, the city's fire commissioner warned about the holiday dangers of candles, overloaded outlets and power strips.

The early Monday morning fire claimed the lives of 39-year-old Aliza Azan; 11-year-old Moshe; 7-year-old Yitzah and 3-year-old Henrietta.

The father and two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

