The Latest: US judge retires amid sex misconduct claims

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the retirement of a prominent federal appeals court judge amid allegations of sexual misconduct (all times local):

2 p.m.

Sexual misconduct allegations that have cut a swath through Congress have brought down a prominent member of the judicial branch who was known for his blunt and colorful legal opinions.

Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski announced his retirement on Monday.

He says in a statement that a battle over the validity of the accusations would be bad for the U.S. judicial system.

Kozinski's decision comes days after the 9th Circuit opened a misconduct inquiry into him following a Washington Post story that said several women accused Kozinski of making lewd comments or showing them pornography. Other women told the Post Kozinski groped them.

Kozinski was known to have a bawdy side well before his resignation.

He once maintained a publicly accessible website of pornography, some of which he defended in an interview to the Los Angeles Times in 2008 as funny.

___

7 a.m.

A prominent U.S. appeals court judge has announced his retirement days after women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

Judge Alex Kozinski of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a statement Monday that a battle over the accusations would not be good for the judiciary. He says he'll retire, effective immediately.

The Washington Post reported last week that at least 15 women made allegations against Kozinski that go back decades. The allegations include inappropriate touching and lewd comments.

In his statement, Kozinski apologizes to anyone he's caused to feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

The 67-year-old was chief judge of the 9th Circuit, the largest federal appeals court circuit in the country, from 2007 to 2014.