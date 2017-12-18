Trial for suspect in Portland train stabbing set for 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. — The trial of the man accused of fatally stabbing two passengers on a Portland light-rail train in May won't start until next year.

Court records made public Monday said Jeremy Christian's trial is scheduled to begin June 24, 2019 and last up to five weeks. Hearings on motions are set for October 2018.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and other crimes.

Authorities say he stabbed two men in the neck and seriously wounded a third as the train stopped at a station on May 26.

Police and prosecutors have said Christian spewed hateful comments at two black teenage girls before he stabbed the men.