U.S. tax legislation fuels Santa rally in global stocks

FRANKFURT — Share prices were higher in Europe on Monday after a day of robust gains in Asia as investors anticipated passage of U.S. tax legislation that could boost corporate profits in the world's largest economy.

Japan's benchmark was the standout, jumping 1.6 per cent on news the country's exports surged in November.

Wall Street looked set to extend last week's gains.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX advanced 1.6 per cent to 13,317.65 and the CAC 40 of France climbed 1.2 per cent to 5,414.27. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 per cent to 7,519.43. Dow futures gained 0.6 per cent to 24,827.00 and S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 per cent at 2,682.25, pointing to an upbeat start on Wall Street.

TAX REFORM: U.S. indexes closed at record highs as investors welcomed signs that Republicans in Congress were solidifying support for a major overhaul of the nation's tax laws. The Republicans are betting that slashing taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals will accelerate growth — despite warnings on federal debt. They hope to muscle the $1.5 trillion bill through Congress this week before a year-end break.

HO, HO, HO: Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, cited grounds for optimism that included the prospect of corporate tax cuts that could leave companies with more money for earnings and dividends, along with news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is inching close to a new governing coalition. "The Santa rally is well and truly on," he said. "We are expecting to see another record open for U.S. markets."

JAPAN TRADE: Japan's exports rose 16 per cent in November from a year earlier driven by robust overseas demand for cars and manufacturing equipment that is helping to sustain the longest economic expansion in more than 15 years.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.6 per cent to 22,914.85, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.6 per cent to 28,033.26. South Korea's Kospi was flat at 2,482.77 and the S&P ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.7 per cent to 6,038.90. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 per cent to 3,256.46.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 23 cents to $57.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 18 cents to $63.41.