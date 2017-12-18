News / World

UN rights chief: China, White House seem 'hostile' on rights

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, delivers his statement at the Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. The U.N. human rights chief says China‚Äôs Communist Party has taken a ‚Äúhostile position‚Äù on the universality of human rights, and says ‚Äúthe rhetoric from the White House‚Äù is heading in the same direction. In a broad-ranging interview published Monday Dec. 18, 2017 ,Zeid Ra‚Äôad al-Hussein also told the French Catholic daily La Croix that Europe is facing a ‚Äúcrisis of identity and integration policy.‚Äù (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP.file)

GENEVA — The U.N.'s human rights chief says China's Communist Party has taken a "hostile position" on the universality of human rights and that "the rhetoric from the White House" is heading in the same direction.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also told French Catholic daily La Croix in an interview published Monday that Europe faces a "crisis of identity and integration policy."

Zeid says while governments must protect their citizens, he's "worried about the tendency of authorities in Europe to overreact after terrorist attacks."

He pointed to a U.N. tribunal's genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic as a victory for human rights.

Zeid also defended the U.N. and said his office's budget equaled "one-tenth of what the Swiss spend on chocolate every year."

