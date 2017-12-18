Woman arrested after spitting on Houston police chief

HOUSTON — A woman is being accused of spitting in the face of Houston's police chief while he arrested her for allegedly stealing items from a drug store.

KPRC-TV reports 40-year-old Danielle Paris remained jailed Monday. She's charged with harassment of a public servant — a felony — for allegedly spitting on police chief Art Acevedo.

Prosecutors say Acevedo was off-duty and shopping at a Walgreens on Saturday when he saw Paris taking items from the store and harassing customers outside.

Authorities say Paris resisted when Acevedo tried to detain her and she spat several times on him and another officer who responded to the scene.