$20M for plant that spewed black water near Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aging sewage treatment plant responsible for a stinky black discharge at Niagara Falls over the summer is in line for an overhaul.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday proposed spending $20 million to begin improvements at the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility. He listed the proposal among his 2018 priorities.

The plan also includes $500,000 to expedite two engineering studies meant to guide the first phase of upgrades.

The state fined the Niagara Falls Water Board $50,000 after discolored water spewed into the Niagara River in view of tourists visiting the falls July 29.