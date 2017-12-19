Airport in Egypt's Sinai targeted while 2 ministers visited

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egypt's military spokesman says a "projectile" hit the airport in the city of el-Arish in the turbulent north of the Sinai peninsula while the country's defence and interior ministers were visiting.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, the spokesman said an officer was killed and two "other" people were wounded in Tuesday's attack. A helicopter was also damaged, he added, but gave no further details.

Visits to el-Arish or any other part of northern Sinai by senior officials are carried out in secrecy.

News of the attack provided the first word that the ministers were visiting.