Authorities: at least 12 dead in bus crash in eastern Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say at least 12 people died when a bus carrying foreign tourists to Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway.
Video images from the scene show the bus on its side in vegetation off the highway, with some survivors lying on the pavement while others walked around.
Martin says Tuesday's crash occurred as the bus was on its way to the ruins at Chacchoben, about 110 miles (175
The cause of the accident is under investigation.