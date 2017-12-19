Car crashes into home, traps Florida woman under table
ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a car plowed into a house and seriously injured a Florida woman as she ate breakfast.
Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes said in a statement that 67-year-old Karin Gray was in her dining room around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the car, driven by 61-year-old Paerlie Searles, went off the road and crashed through a front wall.
WFTV reports rescue crews had to pull cabinets from walls and battle a water main break to free Gray, who was trapped beneath a table. She was hospitalized.
Montes says Searles had just dropped a child off at school and was returning home when the crash occurred. Charges are pending.