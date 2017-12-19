Chicago airports expect more than 5.2M holiday travellers
Chicago aviation officials say they expect more than 5.2 million
The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that the number of
Aviation officials say they expect the busiest single day to be Friday, with 225,000 passengers at O'Hare and more than 70,000 passengers at Midway. Officials say more than 4.1 million passengers are expected at O'Hare throughout the holiday season, up 3.5
