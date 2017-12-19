CIA says it won't confirm it has documents about Yemen raid

NEW YORK — A U.S. government lawyer says that even just confirming or denying that the CIA has records about a January raid in Yemen would reveal intelligence secrets.

The raid in question resulted in the death of a U.S. Navy sailor and Yemeni civilians. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May seeking documents about the operation from the CIA and other federal agencies.

A federal judge in New York said Tuesday he would rule later on whether the CIA will be compelled to search for documents.

Lawyers for the ACLU say the CIA's involvement is no secret.