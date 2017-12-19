Condemned Ohio woman asks US Supreme Court to consider case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawyers for Ohio's only condemned female killer have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to accept her appeal.
Death row inmate Donna Roberts was convicted of planning her ex-husband's 2001 killing with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.
Roberts' death sentence was struck down in the past after the state Supreme Court said a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in her case.
The court also said a judge hadn't fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.
Earlier this year, the Ohio Supreme Court once again upheld the death sentence for the 73-year-old Roberts.
The state is expected to oppose Roberts' request.
The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.