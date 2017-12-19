News / World

Counties sorting through write-in votes in Senate race

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen.-elect Doug Jones speaks during a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change. Merrill announced Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change.

Merrill announced Monday that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins.

With 20,634 votes, Doug Jones defeated embattled Republican Roy Moore to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was beset by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

Merrill has said no change is anticipated from last-minute ballots, including write-ins and overseas votes.

Moore hasn't conceded awaiting state certification, expected between Dec. 26 and Jan 3.

