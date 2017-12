Custer State Park: South Dakota wildfire fully contained

CUSTER, S.D. — Officials say a wildfire that has burned more than half of South Dakota's Custer State Park is completely contained.

The park tweeted Tuesday that staff are busy fixing fences, removing hazard trees and monitoring park wildlife. The tweet says that park burros, which had been burned in the fire, are "holding their own" and remain under veterinary care.

The fire burned more than 84 square miles (218 square kilometres ) since it started from a downed power line on Dec. 11.

The park will stay open on a limited basis.