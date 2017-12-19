Ex-Odebrecht CEO, symbol of Brazil graft probe, leaves jail
SAO PAULO — The former CEO of the construction company at the
Marcelo Odebrecht
The federal court in the southern state of Parana confirmed that Odebrecht left prison on Tuesday morning and was having an electronic bracelet attached.
Odebrecht's conviction and jailing were seen as a major victory for the "Car Wash" investigation that uncovered nearly institutionalized corruption involving politicians in several countries and several major Brazilian companies.