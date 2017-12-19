Ex-Odebrecht CEO, symbol of Brazil graft probe, leaves jail

SAO PAULO — The former CEO of the construction company at the centre of Latin America's largest corruption scandal has left prison after two-and-a-half years and is headed to house arrest.

Marcelo Odebrecht co-operated with prosecutors and testified that executives at the Odebrecht company routinely paid bribes and made illegal campaign contributions to politicians in exchange for securing state contracts and other favours .

The federal court in the southern state of Parana confirmed that Odebrecht left prison on Tuesday morning and was having an electronic bracelet attached.