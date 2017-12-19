Ex-officer convicted of helping gang members gets 10 years

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A former New Jersey police officer convicted of helping gang members in investigations has been sentenced to 10 years without parole.

Forty-nine-year-old Keith German, a 16-year veteran of the Asbury Park police department, was convicted in September of three counts of official misconduct, including hindering apprehension of gang members, as well as conspiracy to commit stalking, harassment and other crimes.

Prosecutors said German tipped off gang members about police investigations in exchange for help stalking a woman who turned down his advances. He was arrested in North Carolina in June after skipping out on his trial.