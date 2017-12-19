Freezing fog causes flight disruptions at UK airports
Forecasters at the Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for southern and central England and some parts of Wales until Tuesday.
British Airways said freezing fog across parts of Britain and northern Europe caused disruption to its short-haul schedule Monday. The airline cancelled at least 49 departing and 49 arriving flights at London's Heathrow Airport.
Heathrow said a small number of flights were cancelled in advance due to poor visibility. Gatwick and London City also saw disruptions.
At Manchester Airport, no flights were able to take off or land for several hours Monday as one runway was shut due to fog and another was closed for maintenance.