Grand jury: Investigation of FSU pledge's death not complete

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A grand jury has recommended continuing the investigation into the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The Leon County grand jury on Tuesday issued a 17-page presentment order that says the investigation into the death of Andrew Coffey is not complete.

County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Flannagan said in testimony that the 20-year old Coffey died of alcohol poisoning and had a blood alcohol level of .447 at the time of the autopsy.

Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 4 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.