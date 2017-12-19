Guam releases 2 videos on emergency procedures
HAGATNA, Guam — Guam security officials have released two videos advising residents on preparing for emergencies and what to do if they hear sirens.
The first video instructs residents to build a kit with emergency supplies and to make an evacuation plan.
The second video describes what to do if residents hear an alert tone, which is steady, versus an attack tone. When residents hear the attack tone, they are advised to take shelter in the closest concrete structure and wait until the all-clear is given, which could be hours later.
Guam is a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean.