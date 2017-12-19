Iran summons Swiss envoy over missile remarks by US diplomat

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official news agency is reporting that the foreign ministry has summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran to protest remarks by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Tuesday report from IRNA says that Iran strongly protested "uncalculated and baseless" allegations by Nikki Haley, who displayed parts of a missile last week as "undeniable" evidence that Tehran has been arming Yemen's Shiite rebels.

The Swiss Embassy in Iran looks after U.S. interests because Washington and Tehran don't have diplomatic relations.

Haley on Thursday said the projectile was supplied by Iran and launched by Yemen's Houthis at the airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.