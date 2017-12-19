Italy: 7 arrested for trafficking Nigerian women
MILAN — Police in southern Italy have arrested seven people on charges of trafficking Nigerian women for prostitution.
Italy's Carabinieri said Tuesday that one Italian and six Nigerians face charges of human trafficking, trading in slaves, unlawful immigration and forcing women into prostitution.
The year-long investigation was instigated by victims of the trafficking ring, and that it turned up evidence of a criminal structure operating in Italy, Libya and Nigeria.
The International Organization for Migrants recorded a 600-