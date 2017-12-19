News / World

Life sentence for man in West Virginia coal exec's death

FILE - In this May 4, 2006, file photo, International Coal Group chief executive Bennett Hatfield makes his closing statement during the final day of the Sago Mine disaster hearings at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va. The trial has begun for the second of two men accused in the deadly shooting of Hatfield in West Virginia last year. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, was the first day of trial for Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, news outlets reported. Fitzpatrick is charged with offenses including first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the death of Hatfield. (AP Photo/Dale Sparks, File)

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance for parole after 15 years in the fatal shooting of a coal executive at a West Virginia cemetery.

WCHS-TV reports 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga of Delphos, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in Mingo County Circuit Court. A jury in October found him guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy in the May 2016 death of Bennett "Ben" Hatfield.

A judge added two consecutive one-to-five-year sentences for robbery and conspiracy to the life sentence for murder.

Hatfield, the ex-CEO and president of Patriot Coal, was visiting his wife's gravesite in Maher. According to testimony, Arriaga planned to steal Hatfield's SUV and sell it for parts.

Co-conspirator Brandon Fitzpatrick of Louisa, Kentucky, is set to be sentenced Jan. 18.

