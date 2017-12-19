Neighbor of FBI agent gets jail time after harassing him

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A judge has sentenced a woman caught harassing her FBI agent neighbour to six months in jail.

The Daily News of Newburyport reports that Logan Little was sentenced Thursday in Newburyport District Court after pleading guilty to charges including assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime.

Police say the FBI agent looked out his window on Halloween and saw Logan and her boyfriend with flashlights apparently breaking into his car and placing a large branch across his driveway.

He chased them down. The agent says Little's boyfriend said Little came up with the idea because she didn't like the agent. The boyfriend denied they were trying to break in.