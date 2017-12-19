New trial ordered for man convicted in Coast Guard killings

JUNEAU, Alaska — A federal appeals court panel has ordered a new trial for a man convicted in the 2012 killings of two co-workers at a Coast Guard communications station in Alaska.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says James Wells did not receive a fair trial. The Tuesday decision reversed Wells' conviction on murder and weapons charges.

Members of the panel took issue with the government challenging the appointment of a second attorney to help represent Wells, saying it carried a "reproachable air of stacking the deck."

The panel also found the lower court erred in permitting the use of certain testimony.