News / World

North Carolina pilot dies after weekend plane crash

LOUISBURG, N.C. — The manager of a North Carolina airport has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend plane crash.

Franklin County Clerk Kristen King said Monday that Steven Merritt of Cary has died from his injuries.

The plane Merritt was flying Saturday afternoon crashed into a field east of Louisburg. Investigators said there was a small fire on the plane after the crash but it was extinguished by fire crews.

Merritt had been manger of the county-owned Triangle North Executive Airport outside Louisburg since 2010. He was the only person on the Cessna 150C.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular