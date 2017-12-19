Pizza deliveryman shoots Florida man attempting to rob him

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities say a pizza deliveryman shot a man attempting to rob him at gunpoint during a delivery in Florida.

TCPalm.com reports that Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham says 25-year-old John Parker shot 25-year-old Martin Reaves three times on Sunday night.

Police say Parker couldn't find an address and started to drive back to Goodfellas Pizza under the assumption a false order was placed. Reaves flagged him down and asked him to hand over everything he had. Parker then retrieved his pistol from his car.

Cunninham says Parker didn't need a concealed weapons permit because the gun wasn't on his person. Police say Reaves had an airsoft gun.

Reaves was treated at a hospital and later charged with armed robbery.

Cunningham says no charged have been filed against Parker.

___