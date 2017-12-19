Police: Man, 3 children trapped in house fire have died

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. — Authorities say a man and his three children have died in a house fire in New York.

State police say troopers responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a house fire in the Franklin County town of Stockholm, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometres ) from the Canadian border.

Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they learned four people had been trapped inside the home and died.

Police have identified the victims as 55-year-old William Bugbee, his daughters, 5-year-old Allazza Bugbee and 6 -year-old Alicia Bugbee, and stepdaughter, 14-year-old Shaylee Baxter.

Troopers say Bugbee's wife, 36-year-old Carrie Bugbee, escaped the burning home. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say Carrie Bugbee is the mother of all three children.

Troopers say the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

