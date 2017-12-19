Police sergeant fired for ordering rookie to stun woman
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas police sergeant has been fired for allegedly ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute.
Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says he fired Sgt. Kenneth Pierce on Monday for needlessly initiating the physical confrontation with the woman. He says the 22-year police veteran became "impatient" and escalated the confrontation with the woman, who he says was
Fitzgerald also released a 12-minute video taken from the rookie officer's body camera that he says clearly shows Pierce's
The episode happened in August. It came to light recently when supervisors conducted a regular review of officers' use of force.
An attorney for Pierce, Terry Daffron, says the firing will be appealed.