Pot smoker accused of threat pleads guilty to firearm charge
A
A
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — The sister of a Texas man accused of violating a federal law that makes it illegal for controlled-substance users to own a firearm says he relies on marijuana to treat epilepsy.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that 50-year-old Steven Boehle (BO-lee) was initially accused of planning an attack on police.
Investigators allege an informant said Boehle wanted to shoot officers. A federal judge says a letter Boehle allegedly wrote about the plan was "marijuana-induced gibberish."
Boehle pleaded guilty in September to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced this month to five years' probation.
Boehle could go to prison if he tests positive or is found with marijuana. His sister says that's a concern given his reliance on the drug. She says her brother suffered a seizure and hit his head while in jail.
___
Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com