Prosecutors Driver in deadly school bus crash was on phone

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cellphone call at the time of the crash.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said in court Tuesday that Johnthony Walker received a call at 3:17 p.m. that lasted nearly four minutes. Pinkston said the first 911 call about the crash came in at 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children. The 25-year-old faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.