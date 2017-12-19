News / World

Rat poison found in body of California mountain lion

FILE - This May 7, 2015, file photo from a remote camera provided by the National Park Service shows an adult male mountain lion known as P-41. Authorities say a mountain lion that managed to cross a Southern California freeway and make its home in the mountains north of Los Angeles had rat poison in his system when he was found dead. The lion, dubbed P-41, was found in Oct. 2017, shortly after a wildfire burned part of his range. (National Park Service via AP)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities say a mountain lion that managed to cross a Southern California freeway and make its home in the mountains north of Los Angeles had rat poison in his system when he was found dead.

The lion dubbed P-41 was found in October after a wildfire burned part of his range.

Researchers first wondered if the fire contributed to his death.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Tuesday that P-41 had six compounds of a rodenticide in his system. It's unclear if that caused his death.

Researchers say P-41 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or snacked on a coyote or other predator that ate tainted prey.

The National Park Service has found poison compounds in 14 local cougars, including a kitten.

___

This version corrects in the headline that rat poison was found in the mountain lion's body, not that it killed the lion.

