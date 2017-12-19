Record numbers of holiday motorists will mean longer delays
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Thursday will be the season's busiest traffic day in the Chicago area.
AAA tells the Chicago Tribune that travel times will triple from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. because holiday
AAA and global transportation analytics company INRIX provided the estimates.
Graham Cookson is chief economist and head of research for INRIX. He says record levels of
Experts predict 107 million
AAA says that would be a 3
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com