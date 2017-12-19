News / World

Ryan: Tax overhaul came naturally to Republicans

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades through the House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades through the House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan defied skeptics who thought his party would never get the sweeping tax overhaul bill to President Donald Trump's desk by Christmas. The Wisconsin Republican says the key was uniting Republicans behind a common plan from the start — and relying on them to do what comes naturally: Cut taxes.

House passage of the GOP's long-sought tax bill is the capstone of Ryan's career.

But the bipartisan agenda ahead for early next year threatens to splinter his party and inflame the hard right. Washington rumours have Ryan calling it quits soon, but he assured his colleagues Tuesday that he's not leaving his job "anytime soon."

Ryan says that Republican divisions on taxes were relatively minor when compared to the party's pratfall on health care.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular