Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — Santa Claus doesn't just sit at shopping malls in snow-challenged San Francisco: He also goes scuba diving.
The California Academy of Sciences launched its annual Scuba Santa show Tuesday with about 100 children and adults crowded around a coral reef exhibit to watch jolly St. Nick feed fish.
Diver George Bell also answered questions via underwater microphone about the reef and reindeer.
He high-fived through the glass and posed for photos, delighting children thrilled with a swimming Santa.
The daily feeding runs through Christmas Day.
The academy's Philippine Coral Reef tank holds 212,000 gallons (802,000
Parent Michali Kolnick says the tradition is a charming San Francisco "spin on meeting Santa."
Those at home can watch online by webcam .
