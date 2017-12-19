Scuba-diving Santa Claus delights children in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Santa Claus doesn't just sit at shopping malls in snow-challenged San Francisco: He also goes scuba diving.

The California Academy of Sciences launched its annual Scuba Santa show Tuesday with about 100 children and adults crowded around a coral reef exhibit to watch jolly St. Nick feed fish.

Diver George Bell also answered questions via underwater microphone about the reef and reindeer.

He high-fived through the glass and posed for photos, delighting children thrilled with a swimming Santa.

The daily feeding runs through Christmas Day.

The academy's Philippine Coral Reef tank holds 212,000 gallons (802,000 litres ) and has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.

Parent Michali Kolnick says the tradition is a charming San Francisco "spin on meeting Santa."