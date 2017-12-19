News / World

Suspect in Virginia car attack indicted

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. James Alex Fields Jr., the man accused of driving into the crowd demonstrating against a white nationalist protest, killing one person and injuring many more, has a preliminary court hearing Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been indicted on 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment Monday against 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

Prosecutors say Fields drove into peaceful counterprotesters the day of the rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists to the Virginia college town. A woman was killed, and authorities say 35 people were injured.

Fields, described by a former teacher as fascinated with Nazism, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last week.

Also indicted Monday were three men charged in connection with an attack on a man in a parking garage the day of the rally, and a man charged with firing a gun.

