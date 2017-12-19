The Latest: Candidate pledges to end Catalan secession bid

BARCELONA, Spain — The Latest on Catalonia's political crisis (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The leading regional presidential candidate opposing independence for Catalonia says she will bury the region's secession bid if she wins an election in two days.

Ines Arrimadas closed the campaign of her pro-business Ciudadanos (Citizens) party on Tuesday by addressing more than 2,000 supporters in Nou Barris, a working-class neighbourhood of Barcelona where support for secession has been low in past elections.

She told the crowd: "On Thursday, we are going to awaken from this nightmare of the independence push."

The 34-year-old lawyer presented the election as a choice "either to extend this Catalonia that is broken and divided or to begin a new era for all Catalans."

Arrimadas has promised economic stability and to fight corruption while trying to turn anti-secessionist sentiment into support that would make her Catalonia's first female leader.

Pollsters estimate that she could win the most votes but fall short of a majority, creating a challenging scenario for forging postelection deals.

___

2:25 p.m.

A Spanish state prosecutor has urged the Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Catalan pro-independence politician Oriol Junqueras to be freed from jail before this week's regional election in which he is among those expected to win the most votes.

In a report, the prosecutor said there was no reason to change the Supreme Court's decision to keep Junqueras in jail on provisional charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence Oct. 27.

Junqueras was deputy president in the Catalan government sacked by Spain's national government following the declaration. He heads the ERC leftist republican party tipped to be among the most voted in Thursday's election.

Pro-Spain activists shouted insults as ERC party members made a brief solidarity visit to the jail Tuesday.

___

9:10 a.m.

Political parties for and against Catalonia's independence from Spain are making a final effort to convince voters as campaigning for a regional election comes to an end.

The election Thursday is being held in exceptional circumstances as it was ordered by the Spanish government when it seized control of the region, dismissed its government and dissolved the regional parliament following a declaration of independence by lawmakers there Oct. 27.

Several of the ousted Cabinet, including former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, are campaigning from Brussels where they have sought refuge from Spanish justice while others are in jail in Spain on provisional rebellion charges.