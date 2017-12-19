The Latest: Royal Caribbean confirms passengers in bus crash
MEXICO CITY — The Latest on the crash of a bus carrying tourists in eastern Mexico (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says that passengers from two of its ships have been involved in a fatal bus crash in Mexico.
Royal Caribbean says in a statement that passengers from the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas were on the bus that flipped on a two-lane highway Tuesday morning.
A spokesman from the U.S. embassy in Mexico says diplomats are working with local authorities to determine whether U.S. citizens were involved.