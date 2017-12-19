The Latest: Superintendent declines comment on prayer suit

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a lawsuit accusing a Louisiana school district of promoting religion (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Louisiana school superintendent is declining immediate comment on a parent's lawsuit over religious activities at school events.

Webster Parish schools superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said Tuesday he hasn't yet seen the document.

Christy Cole's federal lawsuit was filed in Shreveport by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union.

The suit says Cole has two daughters in district schools. It claims unconstitutional promotion of religion is "engrained" in schools in the northwest Louisiana district.

The lawsuit says that includes school-sponsored Christian prayers at athletic events and graduations and daily prayers broadcast over school loudspeakers. It seeks an order that the practices be declared unconstitutional and stopped. The suit also says Cole's beliefs have been questioned by school officials and asks the court to prohibit retaliation against her family.

