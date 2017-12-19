Throngs of family and friends remember Kentucky lawmaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself a day after vehemently denying accusations of sexual assault was remembered at the church where he preached.

Family and friends of Dan Johnson gathered for his funeral at Heart of Fire church on Monday where the crowd was so large that a lawmaker who shared an office with Johnson at the state capitol in Frankfort was unable to get into the church.

A pastor and friend of the lawmaker, R.Z. Miller, told reporters afterward that "the spirt of the Lord was there."