UK's newest, most expensive aircraft carrier needs repair

LONDON — The British navy's newest and most expensive aircraft carrier needs repairs after a faulty shaft seal was identified during sea trials.

Officials say the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which cost roughly 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) to build, will be "scheduled for repair" at Portsmouth.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said Tuesday the repairs wouldn't be paid for by taxpayers because contractors who built the ship would be responsible.

A Royal Navy statement says the problem won't prevent the ship from sailing or interfere with the extensive sea trials program underway.